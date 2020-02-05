IMAGES Group honours Indian food & grocery retailers at Coca-Cola Golden Spoon Awards 2020

To honour innovative retail concepts and creative food retailers, food & grocery retail professionals IMAGES Group presented awards on February 05, 2020 on Day 1 of India Food Forum 2020.

Here is the list of awardees:-

IMAGES Most Admired Regional Supermarket of the Year: Ratnadeep Supermarket

IMAGES Most Admired Speciality Store of the Year: Magson Fresh & Frozen

IMAGES Most Admired Small/ Mid Format Retailer of the Year: Easyday Club

IMAGES Most Admired Large Format Retailer of the Year: Spencer’s

IMAGES Most Admired Marketing Campaign of the Year: Customer Chain Coupon, Star Bazaar (Awardee); Black Friday Sale, Spencer’s (Runner-Up)

IMAGES Most Admired Store Design /VM of the Year: Paani Ke Daam Mei Doodh, Future Retail

IMAGES Most Admired Innovation of the Year: Oddy Uniwraps (Awardee); Easyday Club (Runner-Up)

IMAGES Most Admired Launch of the Year: Hellman’s Mayonnaise, HUL (Awardee); Nature’s Basket, Park Street, Kolkata (Runner-Up)

IMAGES Most Admired Category Performer of the Year:

– Meat, Fish and Livestock – Hameed Khan, Foodhall;

– Staples – Manu Bansal, Reliance Retail;

– Processed Foods – Zubin Nowrojee, Reliance Retail;

– Confectionery, Snacks and Biscuits – Johnson John, Reliance Retail;

– International Foods – Saibal Banerjee, Foodhall

– Fruits and Vegetables – Bhautesh Dave, Foodhall

IMAGES Most Admired Brand Retail Partnership of the Year: Daawat and Reliance Retail; Parle and Reliance Retail (Joint Awardees); Cadbury Dark Milk and Star Bazaar (1st Runner-Up); Cornitos and More (2nd Runner-Up)

IMAGES Most Admired Tech implementation of the Year: Compass Group India (Awardee); Perpule & Big Bazaar (Runner-Up)