Wonderchef enters UAE with a range of healthy and stylish kitchenware

Wonderchef, India’s leading brand of premium cookware and kitchen appliances, promoted by Entrepreneur Ravi Saxena and Celebrity Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, has expanded its business to the UAE (Dubai). From a dedicated in-store team for demonstrating the products, to adding e-commerce gradually, Wonderchef is pulling out all stops to expand in the country. The brand was officially launched by Celebrity Chef Sanjeev Kapoor and co-founder Ravi Saxena at Homebox Dubai.

Wonderchef even held a ‘Cook for Me’ contest for culinary enthusiasts to be judged by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor at the launch. More than 500 passionate culinary artists applied for the contest but 150 participants were finally selected. They presented unique recipes and delicious dishes prepared by them to Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, who then tasted these delights and announced the real Wonderchefs amongst these participants.

New product line was also unveiled and Chef Kapoor gave a live demo of some of the innovative products of Wonderchef i.e. the Revo Stand Mixer and Dough Kneader, Cuppaccino, Nutri-Blend and Nutri-Pot.

Wonderchef has premium, high quality and fashionable products which have enabled the company to reach Rs. 300 crore sales within a short period of 8 years.

While launching the brand in the Dubai, Ravi Saxena, co-founder and Managing Director, Wonderchef said, “Wonderchef has become the most loved brand of finest cookware and healthy appliances in India. We have a range of 700 products and they cater to the needs of every kitchen. People who have previously travelled to India and have used Wonderchef products already have high awareness level about the products. With the launch of Wonderchef in Dubai, we are trying to make Indian cooking healthy and convenient here too.”

The brand targets to increase its reach to more than 100 leading MBOs in UAE within a year and has plans to enter into partnership with 3 leading retail chains for a strong distribution network. The brand is also planning to establish itself strongly on E-commerce to reach out to every corner of the country. With this multi-channel sales strategy, we are expecting to grow by Rs 30 crore within 2 years of operations, he added.

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor launched the brand amidst huge number of fans. “I am very happy and overwhelmed to see the enthusiasm and zeal in the people from Dubai for Wonderchef and for healthy cooking. It gives me immense pleasure to see an evolved cooking culture using quality kitchenware. Wonderchef is committed to empowering women by enabling them to cook better with its innovative and healthy appliances.”

Homebox CEO Ajay Antal said on the occasion, “We are delighted to bring the leading brand of India to our discerning consumers in Dubai. Seeing the response of our consumers to the brand, we are motivated to take Wonderchef to our stores in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain as well. We see a great future together and we would be the key partners in growth of Wonderchef in MENA region.”