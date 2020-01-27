Saurabh Khanijo, MD, Kylin

Kylin is an age old legacy brand known for its Pan-Asian cuisine. Saurabh Khanijo, the man behind the success of Kylin is a dynamic and passionate individual who has the knowledge and has been in the hospitality industry for several years.

He expanded his ancestral poultry business and incorporated Welgrow Travels Pvt Ltd in 1997, as a travel total management solution provider. The passion to bring world class lounges and restaurants with flavours led the entrepreneur to form Welgrow Hotel Concepts Pvt. Ltd in 2005 which is listed under Rollatainer publicly listed company. Rollatainer is one of the country’s largest packaging companies based out of Haryana which has entered into separate business purchase agreements with Welgrow Hotel Concepts. Rollatainers has some of the major players of food and beverages sectors like Amul, Bacardi, Britannia and Haldirams.

Today, Saurabh Khanijo manages 10 different restaurants under the Kylin umbrella, Kylin Premier, Kylin SkyBar, Kylin Experience Chandigarh, Sartoria to name a few.It has a vast menu which offers a variety of cuisines like Asian, Chinese, Japanese, Thai, Malaysian and Vietnamese. From their signature Teppanyaki form of cooking dishes to exquisitely created sushi platters from their live counters and Robatta grill dishes. He is also associated with a conglomerate that has active interest in international brands like Wendy’s; Jamie’s Italian, Jamie’s Pizzeria and Barista.

Currently, the flagship brand is moving into different direction by expanding across country through opening its self-operated restaurants as well as lending out franchisees. The aim is to open about 36 outlets by 2018. The model types that the restaurant operates are Dine-in and the QSR format. The model that has been set up is very economical with good rate on investment.

The advantage of owning an outlet is that is results in high sales, follows a versatile model, fantastic brand presence, low capex and of course the legacy of Kylin that precedes the brand.