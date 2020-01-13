Mohit Khattar, CEO, Graviss Foods Pvt Ltd

What’s the Future of retail?

On one level, consolidation has already started and I expect more of it in the years ahead. The food retail industry is still at the cusp of this huge opportunity but has not quite realised its true potential. The direction is correct. However, the speed of change needs to be hastened. Policies need to evolve not just in line with needs of consumers, but also of the retail fraternity.

Mohit Khattar began his professional sojourn with Tata Administrative Service (TAS) as a probationer, post which he joined Titan Watches. Moving on as Regional Manager (Western Region) for Reckitt Benckiser India Ltd, he learnt driving distribution and market shares.

This was followed by his first National role as Head Sales and subsequently as Head Sales & Marketing for T.I.Cycles of India (a Murugappa group company).

His foray into retailing came with Subhiksha. Donning multiple hats as President (Marketing, Head private Label, setting up category teams and also driving the Telecom business), he worked closely with the promoters to scale the business to 2300 outlets within 30 months. Though the business did not survive, the learnings did.

He took charge as CEO and MD for Godrej Nature’s Basket in 2009. Over the next few years, he helped set up and establish Nature’s Basket as a differentiated food retail entity. Through multiple initiatives and programmes, his team scaled up the brand and the business multi-fold; set up best practices across product management, sourcing, hiring, learning & development, marketing, store merchandising and in customer handling. In January 2017, he moved into his current role as the CEO for Graviss Foods Pvt Ltd, the master license holder for Baskin Robbins in India and South Asia. He is also involved as an advisor to New Zealand Trade and Enterprise since July 2016 and has been mentoring startups in the food space.

Buy Book Here