Reliance’s online grocery store JioMart to take on Grofers, Bigbasket

Reliance Industries, India’s biggest company by market value, has started its web portal , harnessing the might of its two largest consumer-facing businesses to announce its entry into online food and grocery shopping by early next year, as per reports in leading dailies.

Reliance Retail Ltd, the retail arm of Reliance Industries Ltd, on Monday began sending invites to Jio telecom users for registering on the new venture named JioMart

Calling itself “Desh Ki Nayi Dukaan“, JioMart will currently cater to online shoppers in the suburban Mumbai areas of Navi Mumbai, Thane and Kalyan. It will be in direct competition to established online grocers, and .

The app will connect both lastmile neighbourhood stores and consumers, leveraging data and technology capabilities of Reliance’s telecom business Jio and the cash-and-carry infrastructure of its retailing arm.

JioMart is offering its users options to shop from 50,000-plus grocery products, free home delivery with no minimum order value, no-questions-asked return policy and an express delivery promise.

aims to connect as many as 30 million neighbourhood stores through the venture, as per billionaire owner, at the company’s annual general meeting in 2019.

