The Moms Co. gets US$ 5mn Series B funding from Saama Capital and DSG Consumer Partners

Established in 2017 to address a huge gap of toxin-free products in the Indian market for pre-natal and post-natal consumption, and baby care, The Moms Co. has raised US$ 5 million from renowned FMCG investors Saama Capital, DSG Consumer Partners and others in a Series B round of funding.

The brand has quickly grown to serve more than 5 lakh customers across 10,000 pin codes in India and continues to be among the fastest-growing Mom & Baby Care brands online.

The funding is the company’s third round, following an angel investment round in 2016 and a Series-A round in 2017. The last round was a US$ 1 million also investment by Saama Capital and DSG Partners. With robust partnerships, The Moms Co. is targeting to become a Rs 100 crore brand in the space over the next 12-18 months.

Malika Sadani, Founder & CEO, The Moms Co. said, “We have been in the space for the past two years and with 25 solutions, have seen exceptional revenue and brand growth. With the love of Moms and our strong supply and channel partners, we are committed to making The Moms Co. the largest natural and certified toxin-free solution provider for Moms and Babies from India. We are excited to partner with investors who understand the Indian consumer space deeply and with their support, will unleash investments in more products, technology and in expanding into offline stores over the next 18 months.”

Shripad Nadkarni, Brand Mentor and Investor who has consulted over 250 brands in India added, “The underpinning of The Moms Co. philosophy is a deep understanding of mothers and babies with an uncompromising commitment to safe, natural and certified toxin-free products.”

“Over the last two years since we first partnered Malika, The Moms Co. has quickly become India’s leading toxin-free mother and baby personal care brand and recognised as a product innovator. Every product has been developed learning from Malika’s journey as a mother and the needs of her two young daughters. We are excited to continue on this journey as The Moms Co. continues developing best in class products and empowering women,” Deepak Shahdadpuri of DSG Consumer Partners, whose other investments include added.

Ash Lilani, Managing Partner at Saama Capital said, “We are strong believers in The Moms Co. philosophy of having a deep focus on moms, babies and children care by delivering the highest quality products with the best, natural, non-toxic ingredients. We strongly believe that The Moms Co. is going to continue building this category with additional innovative products in the future, all created with the hugest global standards.”

Based in New Delhi, in a matter of only two years, this mompreneur led start-up for toxin-free and natural products for pre, postnatal care, and babies has diversified its offerings across categories of face care, hair care, and yet others, with over 25 SKUs. The brand has a physical presence in 5 cities across India, including retail presence inside 15 of the top maternity hospitals in the country. It counts over half a million customers across all channels, with most of its products being very highly rated by consumers across platforms.

At The Moms Co., the products are made without any compromise. The brand has brought in experts from across the world to help them create the safest natural formulations that are certified toxin-free. The products are formulated and tested to make sure they meet every international safety standard there is – across US, Canada, Europe, Japan and Australia. The team works with experts around the globe, and today it is India’s first Australian Certified Toxin-Free ™ brand, certified by the Safe Cosmetics Australia™ – a Toxin-Free Campaign. The product ranges are also Made Safe™, Australia Allergy Certified™ and Dermatologically Tested.

The Moms Co. continues to grow at a steady pace of 15 percent to 20 percent month-on-month with growth being driven by brand love, repeat buyers and new products.