V-Bazaar forays into West Bengal

V-Bazaar a favourite shopping destination in the fashion segment entered into West Bengal with its 1st store in Kaliachak.

V- Bazaar is a complete family fashion store which brings trendy and fashionable merchandise to every category of people, at reasonable prices by eliminating the middleman between manufacturers and customers. The store spreads on vast area with attractive interiors.

Announcing the launch, Hemant Agarwal, CMD of V-Bazaar said,” It is a very happy and proud moment for us to make our entry into West Bengal with our 1st store in Kaliachalk. Looking at the overwhelming response of our other stores in different states and cities, we thought of providing the same shopping experience to the people of Kaliachalk in West Bengal. It has been our attempt to provide our customers the superior merchandise, service and the overall international shopping experience. Our new store is fashionable and individualistic, showcasing a collection of the finest quality merchandise at unbelievably pocket friendly prices.”

“Our focus is very much on the West Bengal as 5 to 6 more stores are lined up in next few months,” he added.

At the time of wedding season across the country apart from large variety of wedding outfits, one can shop for vibrant trendy outfits which includes shirts, pants, jeans, track suits, sherwanis, kurta pyjama for men and fancy sarees, designer suits, cotton suits, pants, leggings, pyjamas, harem pants, skirts and t-shirts for women. There is large variety of dresses for your young ones too. The range offers funky, stylish, and incredibly comfortable garments that are a must in every teenagers and young adult’s wardrobe. Created while keeping current international trends in mind, the collection is trendy, fashionable and is available at unbelievably low prices.