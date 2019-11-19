Peyush Bansal, CEO & Founder, Lenskart

Peyush Bansal is the CEO and Founder at Lenskart. A veteran in the e-commerce space with close to nine years of work experience, Bansal founded Lenskart in the year 2010.

Lenskart envisions to solve India’s eye care problem and redefine the complex eyewear category with a hybrid model of both online and a click and mortar presence. The company’s focus on local manufacturing backed by cutting-edge technology enables consumers to get high quality, affordableand trendy eyewear.

Bansal embarked on his entrepreneurial journey with Internet-based innovations when he founded India’s first online campus classifieds portal, Searchmycampus.com in 2007. He then started working with small retail setups in the US — selling jewellery, cosmetics, eyewear etc. — who wanted to expand their online presence in India.

His expertise lies in setting up new business initiatives and taking them to heights of success.With sufficient success in the domain of e-markets, Valyoo Technologies came into existence in 2008 and finally the business model of Lenskart.com was laid out in November 2010.

Under his leadership the company has witnessed a 200 per cent YoY growth in the last 2 years.

Bansal came from a business background and had a great professional stint at Microsoft, which helped him gain vast knowledge on managing and driving Lenskart as a leader. He is known for deriving innovative ideas and has a deep understanding of human capital, organization development and finance which has brought in a revolutionary transformation in his venture. He was always fascinated with the growing e-commerce concept in varied sectors. It is his sheer passion and interest in the e-retailing sector that laid the foundation for Lenskart.com.

Bansal is an alumnus of McGill University in Canada from where he pursued his Bachelors in Engineering following which he completed his Management Programme for Entrepreneurs and Family Businesses (MPEFB) from the esteemed Indian Institute of Management, Bengaluru.