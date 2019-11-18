Rahul Vira, CEO, Skechers South Asia Pvt Ltd

Rahul Vira is the CEO of Skechers South Asia since April 2015. He has 18 years of experience working with high-paced organizations across Lifestyle, Luxury and Online industry in India and Middle East.

Vira started his career with India’s leading retail chain working across various functions of buying and merchandising, marketing and operations. He has also worked in the Middle East with an American chain.

During the first round of Internet action globally, Vira joined India’s leading media house in their Internet division setting up e-commerce. This was one the leading few online shopping activities in India. He further moved to working with leading jewellery brand of India in the leadership role.