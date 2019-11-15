Lalit Agarwal,

Chairman and Managing Director,

V-Mart Retail Ltd

Lalit Agarwal is the Chairman and Managing Director of V-Mart Retail Ltd. He is a retail baron who has a rich experience in diverse fields of the industry. He has a proven track record of building businesses, both as a professional CEO and as an entrepreneur with over 20 years of experience in setting up a printing, packaging and retail industry.

He is considered as a pioneer of modern retail in India. He is accredited of introducing the concept of organized value retailing in Tier II and III cities. His leadership has led the company transform into leading players in retail sector.

With a vision to establish the concept of organized value retailing in certain untapped regions of India, he started his own venture V-Mart and launched first lifestyle store at Ahmedabad in 2003. This store was recognized as the First Organized Lifestyle Retail Store in Western India for the middle and lower segment.

Under his leadership V-Mart has won many prestigious awards, the group has been chosen as an Indian Power Brand- 2012-2013 by Planman Media, the brand has also bagged Most Admired Retailer of the Year – Discount Retail by Images Retail Award 2011. The brand has also won the Most Admired Retailer of the Year – Concept Store by India Retail Forum 2011.

He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce from Bombay University, and a Diploma in Financial Management from the Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai.