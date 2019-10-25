Asics redefines retail experience with new concept store in Goa

Asics, a Japanese sport performance brand, launched its new concept store in Goa thereby expanding and elevating its retail footprint and engagement to strengthen its presence in India.

Located in the largest mall of Goa- Mall De Goa, the launch was inaugurated by FC Goa and Indian Football national team players – Brandon Fernandes, Manvir Singh and Jackichand Singh who also shared their football tips and tricks with the audience.

With an area of 860 sq. ft, the exclusive store has been developed with a new concept design that creates a balance with the highly technical aspects of the brand’s products with natural warm finishes, features and materials to create a powerful brand experience.

The store immerses consumers in a world where both the mind and body are stimulated and offers a wide variety of running, training and SportStyle inspired shoes and apparels for men and women.

Speaking on the new launch, Rajat Khurana, Managing Director, ASICS India said, “Retail is growing at a rapid rate especially in the sports and fitness sector in Goa. This is the right time for us to enter the market to reach out to a wider audience. We are excited to see how consumers respond when we bring the essence and heritage of performance and style to a city inspired by sports and fashion.”