Katrina Kaif launches Kay Beauty in partnership with Nykaa

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif launched her beauty brand Kay Beauty, in partnership with India’s largest beauty retailer, Nykaa, in an unprecedented pan-India launch across 50 Nykaa stores and on the Nykaa website and app.

Kay Beauty is created by Katrina with a vision to deliver high-performance, long-lasting, ultra-glam makeup products that also care for the skin. The launch collection will feature lip, eye and brow products to create 3 beauty trends – Perfecting The 3D Lip, The Art of Sultry Eyes, and Natural Ombré Brows.

As an actor, having experienced long hours of shooting, with constant touching-up of makeup, Katrina wondered if she could create a makeup product that was long-lasting, looked ultra-glam but at the same time cared for her skin. Thus was born the idea of #MakeupThatKares, a makeup collection where each product has specific ‘care’ ingredients to nourish the skin, while at the same time delivering a longwear, high performance finish. This led her on a journey to discover ingredients that could be fused with makeup to repair and enrich the skin. After months of testing and refining every aspect of every product, from ease of application to colour payoff, texture and shade range, Katrina felt that this collection was a part of her and extended her name to it, calling it ‘Kay’.

Katrina Kaif says, “As a person, I’m very demanding of myself, always pushing for more. Kay Beauty has been created with this same rigour, asking a very demanding question – how can we get more out of makeup? The answer that the collection offers is a unique formula of makeup products that are long-lasting and ultra-glam, and that cares for your skin. Each product is infused with ‘kare’ ingredients so that you can indulge in makeup without any guilt. It was also very important for me that the collection was versatile enough to cater to different skin tones, ages and emotions. With the range of shades and buildable formulas every woman can find their look, whether it’s quick glam or ultra-luxe. I’ve taken all the knowledge I’ve gained in my career and put it into these products. I hope that they give you the tools to explore your creativity and celebrate your own unique idea of beauty.”

Falguni Nayar, Founder & CEO, Nykaa says, “The launch of Kay Beauty is a proud moment for Nykaa as India’s first celebrity beauty brand. I have always been an admirer of Katrina’s independent spirit and was inspired by her vision to create this unique collection. Over the past two years, Katrina and the team have worked with relentless passion and dedication to bring this vision to life. We are constantly looking at innovative beauty solutions to offer our customers and Kay Beauty will add a new facet to the Nykaa conversation.”

Reena Chhabra, CEO, Nykaa Brands says, “Bringing Kay Beauty to life has been an amazing journey to witness Katrina’s passion, care and commitment to each product. These unique formulas meet her exacting demands for products that are high performing, professional and ultra-glamorous, all while caring for the skin. The beauty trends she identified can easily be decoded with these easy-to-use, buildable formulations. Her heart and soul is in every product and we look forward to growing the collection with her to a full-fledged luxury beauty brand for the Indian audience.”

Kay Beauty features Kolor, Kover and Kare ranges, where Kolor represents the colour cosmetics with eyes, lips & nails, Kover will include high performance face products and Kare encompassing the nourishing ingredients. The collection launches with a 48-piece collection of versatile eye and lip products from the Kolor category. The minimalist outer packaging etched in a delicate K monogram represents a white canvas suggesting that beauty is what each woman wants it to be.