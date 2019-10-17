Katrina Kaif launches her own beauty line

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif has come out with her own beauty line called Kay by Katrina.

On Wednesday, the actress shared a sneak-peek of her beauty line on Instagram and captioned the video: It’s finally ready… Arriving October 22, 2019.”

Katrina said she dreamt about the beauty line two years ago.

“Two years ago I dreamt of creating a beauty line. So excited to finally share it with you… Can’t wait. And it’s all on @kaybykatrina #kaybykatrina #kayxnykaa,” she added.

The actress also shared a letter. She wrote: “For as long as I can remember, makeup has been an innate part of my journey – from the runway to the big screen, and now I have rendered my love for it to Kay Beauty, my first ever Beauty Brand!”

Katrina says she created a brand that truly stands for what she believes in.

“I’m always on the clock, always on the run, with endless shoots that involve me wearing make-up all the time. As much as I love the look and feel of it, I do wish my skin felt as comfortable, as I did wearing it.”

Katrina says her Kay Beauty is “a bridge between high glamour and care”.