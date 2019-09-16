Amazon announces Great Indian Festival with #AmazonFestiveYatra

Amazon.in announced its biggest festive celebration ‘Great Indian Festival’ will start from midnight on September 29 until 11:59 pm on October 04. Prime members will get exclusive early access starting 12 noon on September 28. Customers will get never-seen-before deals on the widest selection of smartphones, laptops, cameras, large appliances & TVs, home & kitchen products, fashion, consumables such as grocery & beauty, consumer electronics and more by lakhs of sellers.

With the theme ‘Now budget won’t hold back India’s celebration’, this year’s Great Indian Festival will feature a wide range of finance options from no cost EMI on debit and credit cards and Bajaj FinServ, 10 percent instant bank discount on SBI debit and credit cards, exchange offers and lots more. Amazon.in has also launched special ‘Festive cashback offers’ wherein customers can now start collecting up to Rs 900 worth of offers by visiting the Great India Festival event page on Amazon.in.

Amazon.in’s Great Indian Festival was flagged off with the #AmazonFestiveYatra – a unique ‘house-on-wheels’ bringing the best of India together in one place. The #AmazonFestiveYatra is a celebration of the best Indian selection, bringing together not just the big brands available for the Great Indian Festival but also unique products from small & medium businesses, startups and artisans from every State & Union Territory of India. The specially curated house-on-wheels also includes selection from Amazon.in’s Karigar and Saheli programs. With 3 special trucks, #AmazonFestiveYatra will visit 13 cities covering over 6,000 kms throughout the festive season, providing a great opportunity for Amazon customers and sellers to engage, and share insights and opinions.

Starting from New Delhi, #AmazonFestiveYatra will move to Lucknow, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad before ending its trip in Bengaluru. En route this journey, the ‘#AmazonFestiveYatra’ truck will engage with its customers and sellers in Agra, Chennai, Indore, Kolkata, Kochi, Mathura, Mumbai and Visakhapatnam.

The #AmazonFestiveYatra is a celebration of the best of Indian selection, bringing together not just the big brands but also unique products from small and medium businesses, innovative tech products, health foods from India’s startups and handcrafted traditional and unique handicrafts and weaves from artisans, weavers as well as tribal communities from every State & Union Territory of India. From art by tribal communities of India, mirror work from Gujarat, Bamboo décor from Assam, Tanjore Paintings from Tamil Nadu, Traditional weaves like Khadi, Ikkat, Pochampalli, Phulkari, Madhubani prints, blue pottery art from Rajasthan, #AmazonFestiveYatra offers customers a sneak peek not just into the Great India Festival but also a glimpse of Indian entrepreneurial spirit and innovation.

Apart from selection from small and medium businesses, #AmazonFestiveYatra showcased some of the biggest brands across product categories – Samsung and OnePlus mobile phones, Whirlpool and IFB washing machines, Bosch dishwasher, Voltas, LG & Godrej air conditioners, Sony television, and Phillips kitchen appliances, among several others. Groceries, bath and cleaning products, beauty and cosmetics, food items from popular FMCG brands like Amul, HUL, P&G, ITC Agro, L’Oreal and more, were also displayed. Leading apparel and accessories by brands such as BIBA, Max, Caprese, Aurelia, Catwalk adorned the closet.

Amazon Devices showcased an Alexa Smart Home with the new Echo Show 5, Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa remote, Echo Dot, Echo Plus. The Kindle Oasis and the Kindle Paperwhite were also displayed. Coupled with Alexa-enabled smart home devices such as the Wipro Smart Bulb, Oakter Smart Plug, Voltas AC and the Philips Hue Light strip, the Alexa Smart Home was a key attraction.

At the flag-off, Manish Tiwary, Vice President – Category Management, Amazon India said “The Great Indian Festival is the most awaited shopping season for customers in India. With an exciting and vast selection of deals and launches, instant bank discounts, programs such as Amazon Pay EMI, No-cost EMI on Debit & Credit cards and Bajaj Finserv Cards, fast delivery and installation of appliances, exchange of mobile phones and large appliances, exciting cashback and lots more, customers can look forward to our greatest celebration ever.”

Talking about the event, he added “As we enter the festive season, #AmazonFestiveYatra will show how we continue to bring not just a massive selection and the best deals across all categories but also consistently bring the best of India together to ensure our customers can find everything they need and more, to celebrate the festivities. Amazon’s Great Indian Festival is important for us to bring the next 100 million customers online, many of them from tier 3 or even tier 4 towns. #AmazonFestiveYatra represents a microcosm of this experience and our continued efforts to engage and understand our customers.”

Gopal Pillai, Vice President – Seller Services, Amazon India, added “Every year, we are entrusted by millions of our customers and lakhs of sellers from across India to deliver a blockbuster Great Indian Festival Sale to them. We are humbled that 500,000 diverse businesses that include brands, SMBs, artisans, weavers, tech startups, etc. from across India have chosen Amazon.in as their marketplace of choice to celebrate this festive season and are providing customers with irresistible deals on millions of ‘best of India’ products across categories.”

He further added, “As the #AmazonFestiveYatra traverses across India, customers will get to see the unique selection from their own states and from the rest of India offered by India’s small businesses and emerging brands. From Chandigarh’s Phulkari to Gond Art from Madhya Pradesh, Pithora paintings from tribal communities of India to health food like Yogabar from India’s startups, #AmazonFestiveYatra brings alive India’s choicest flavors and the spirit of entrepreneurship.”

Rajesh Kaul VP, Sales & Marketing (Domestic), CVBU, said “At Tata Motors we have always believed in connecting with our customers to create meaningful and interactive experiences wherever they may be based. We are well-geared to address the fast-growing e-commerce segment with our Signa trucks that bring superior driver cab experience & increased productivity and are excited to partner with Amazon for this unique initiative to bring sellers and customers into a shared space. As the ecommerce industry scales up to provide indigenous sellers opportunities to sell their products pan-India, we look forward to being the country’s leading trucking company to offer this industry with better connected experience, higher uptime, reliability and best-in-class TCO.”

Amazon.in has developed an entire ecosystem to offer an incomparable shopping experience to customers. The online marketplace has partnered with hundreds of leading brands, enabled over 500,000 sellers to sell on Amazon.in, and expanded fulfilment footprint with more than 50 fulfilment centres in 13 states offering a storage capacity of over 20 million cubic feet.