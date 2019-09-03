Toys“R”Us expands into Northern India with its first store at Mahagun Metro Mall

Tablez, the leading organized retail group has launched its first store of global retail toy brand Toys“R”Us in Ghaziabad at Mahagun Metro Mall.

This is the ninth store of Toys”R”Us in India after successful store launches in Chennai, Kerala, Bengaluru and Pune recently.

Commenting on the launch of Toys ‘R’ Us at Metro Mall, Dhiraj Jain, Director, Mahagun Group said, “We are extremely delighted to have Toys R Us as a partner in Mahagun Metro mall. We are confident that our visitors will have a great experience as they will have a range of products to choose from at the most competitive prices. This is also a reflection of our continuous endeavour to make Mahagun Metro Mall the best destination for shopping and entertainment.”

Speaking on the occasion, Adeeb Ahamed, Managing Director, Tablez, said, “It is exciting to open our first store in North India here in Ghaziabad, where there is such a vibrant atmosphere of place, culture and people. I am sure that children and adults alike can experience a sense of discovery unlike any toy store that they might have gone to.”

The world’s greatest toy store, Toys“R”Us offers a full range of toys for children in the age group of 3 to 11 years and has a dedicated section for each category of toys. The store will stock an extensive assortment of toys extending from a teddy bear, to a bunny, to a talking sheep. Youngsters can likewise get a variety of games and toys like ball hardware, boxing gear and apparatus along with youth football gear. Furthermore, children can discover instructive toys, craftsmanship and art, books, recreations and riddles in their learning class area.

The store has explicit range of toys, along with Build- A- Bear (BAB) in shop-in-shop format. Build-A-Bear engages kids in learning & creative customization of Bear, which is in line with the brand philosophy ‘Make Time for Play Time’ and assist in enabling toys to be a part of a child’s life.

Geoffrey’s Great Toy Party, the signature of Toys”R”Us store launch, is the biggest toy party in town – a fun filled day full of activities designed for the kids with the official mascot Geoffrey. The activity includes lots of fun with entertainment and cartoon characters visits to treat the families and the kids with an amazing time during Geoffrey’s Great Toy Party.

Additionally, Toys”R”Us offers a unique program of Geoffrey’s Birthday Club at the store. A concept of giving kids a unique experience in their birthday month on enrollment with Toys”R”Us. The club includes special birthday parties, attractive offers, games, cake cutting, engagement activities – in all, a fun filled experience that Geoffrey plans for the kids.