Gulabs forays into ready-to-cook category

‘Gulabs’, the makers of tasty and delectable hand-crafted Indian snacks, marks their foray into ready-to-cook food category with the launch of their latest offering – Rava Upma Mix.

It serves as a very convenient and healthy instant meal which can be easily prepared by just stirring the mix in a boiling water. It is made in pure ghee and filled with roasted cashews, spices and pulses.

Commenting on the launch of Rava Upma Mix, Ruchika Gupta, Chief Marketing Officer of Gulabs said, “With the fast paced life, nuclear families, working women and changing lifestyle – consumers prefer to have quick meals – easy to make, yet delicious food. Upma is a filling and simple meal, and we at Gulabs, have made this using ghee, instead of oil, which imparts it a rich and flavourful taste. Additionally, we have provided free malgapodi as a condiment along with the pack which makes it a good combination.”

Rava Upma Mix is available at all leading food retail outlets such as Samsaara, Kejriwala Dry Fruits & Chocolates, Paris Gift House, Kabul. One can also order it online through Gulabs.in, Amazon and Flipkart. Each 100 gram pack also includes free Malgapodi and is priced at Rs 90.