Pepe Jeans expands its innerwear category in North India

Pepe Jeans London has entered the North India market with its new range of premium innerwear. The new segment by Pepe Jeans is the result of an equal joint venture between Pepe Jeans Europe BV and Dollar Industries Limited. The joint venture company ‘Pepe Jeans Innerfashion Private Limited’is known to manufacture and market premium range of fashion innerwear and Athleisure for men under the brand name ‘Pepe Jeans’.

The Innerwear collection consists of three distinct product stories:

The Classic Range of innerwear embodies a comfort fit and everyday style.

The Only Play collection combines free movement with great style. The breathable stretch fabric allows it to stretch and move along with the wearer. The vibrant colours and quirky modern prints make this range an exciting combination of fashion & comfort.

Products from Only Play and Classic collections are created using soft enriched Egyptian cotton to ensure superior comfort, combined with innovative ultra fresh technology to keep the garment hygenic, and odour-free through the day.

Black Gold is a premium range with super stretch fabric accompanied by sophisticated prints and attractive colours that is designed for a luxurious feel. The rich texture of each garment treated with ultra-wicking finish promises unparalleled comfort and style.

The price for the innerwear collection ranges from Rs 175-649.

The Athleisure Collection for men combines performance and leisure. The soft-feel fabric keeps the wearer cool, fresh and comfortable even while working out. The Athleisure line consists of Boxers, Sports vest, shorts and track pants. The collection ranges from Rs 369 to Rs 1,499.

Commenting on the launch of this new exciting category, Suresh Nambiar, Chief Executive Officer, Pepe Jeans Innerfashion said, “Aftera huge success of the initial launch in the south of India, the brand is now expanding into north India and we are positive to receive the same amount of appreciation that we got from the initial launch’. The brand has always worked on strategic progression by tapping new markets across each region having immense growth potential.”

Launched across South India region in the first phase; the collection is now available at exclusive 1,200 + multi-brand outlets, 110 Pepe Jeans exclusive brand stores, select departmental stores, along with Ecommerce portals like Amazon, Myntra & Flipkart.

The brand has also started placement of products across North India and will complete the launch by the end of the calendar year.