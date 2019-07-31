Max Fashion launches on Amazon Fashion India

Max Fashion, India’s most loved value fashion brand for men, women and kids, will be available at Amazon Fashion India, starting August 01, 2019.

The Max store on Amazon Fashion will launch with the latest selection of seasonal fashion and trends from their Autumn ‘19 collection.

Max Fashion has focused foremost on delivering ‘fast fashion’ at value prices to consumers. It is the only brand that operates on an eight-season calendar, which is almost a quick 45 days per season. The swift stock turnover from the brand ensures that the audiences are delighted with a completely new range, in around just six weeks. The dedicated store front on Amazon Fashion will also reflect the ethos and vibrance that the ‘Max’ brand will bring forward, beginning with their Autumn ’19 collection.

The launch of Max Fashion on Amazon Fashion in India comes from the brand’s view of improving its consumer reach and base. Their aim is to ensure that highly stylized fashion at affordable prices is made available across 100 percent pin codes, thereby transforming how India shops for fashion. The store will be launched with full-feature apparel selections for men and women – across tops, t-shirts, dresses, jeans, trousers, jackets, and also kid’s apparel.

The dedicated Max Fashion brand store will offer over 5,000 styles making it the largest ‘single brand’ launch on Amazon Fashion. The launch comes with convenient free-shipping options for all customers. Furthermore, Amazon Prime members will have access to free two-day shipping, and more, across selections from Max Fashion.

Mayank Shivam, Director – Category Management, Amazon Fashion India said, “We are thrilled to associate with Max Fashion and launch them on Amazon Fashion. Max Fashion is one of the most loved value fashion brands that offers fashion choices for the entire family. It will now be accessible across 100 percent pin codes in India through Amazon making fashion accessible for everyone. Max Fashion’s presence on Amazon reiterates the brand’s trust in us to deliver an unparalleled shopping experience across the country.”

Shital Mehta, CEO & Executive Director, Max Fashion India, said, “Max Fashion is India’s most loved fashion brand for millennial and young families – because of its core focus on providing ‘fast fashion at amazingly low prices”. To pursue our brand vision of democratizing fashion, we always strive to make fashion accessible to maximum customers across India. Amazon, with its unmatched customer experience and reliability, provides us a great opportunity to serve our customers. We are very excited about our partnership with Amazon Fashion, which will help us make fashion more accessible to India.”