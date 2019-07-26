Xiaomi ventures into lifestyle products

Xiaomi, has launched a diverse range of Xiaomi lifestyle products on the Flipkart platform which includes shoes, backpacks and suitcases.

Mi Men’s Sports Shoes 2 are engineered with 5-in-1 uni-moulding technology, that combines five different materials making them shock-absorbent, durable and slip-resistant. A unique combination of performance and style, these shoes are now available on Flipkart Fashion starting at Rs 2,999.

Sporting a sleek and durable design, Mi Luggage is made from Makrolon™, a polycarbonate material that makes Mi Luggage extremely resilient. The wheels have excellent load bearing and noise reduction properties. The suitcase has an ergonomic handle and sports 4 different height adjustments for individual comfort and a TSA-approved combination lock. Available in two sizes, the Mi Luggage 20” is available for Rs 2,999 and Mi Luggage 24” is available for Rs 4,999 on Flipkart Fashion.

Stylish and versatile, Mi Backpacks are water repellant with ample storage and adjustable shoulder straps allowing consumers to create a style statement. With four different stylish variants, Mi Backpacks are now available on Flipkart Fashion starting from Rs 899.