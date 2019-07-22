Emami to deepen focus on international markets in FY20

Emami Ltd is planning focus on the international markets in the current fiscal through differently positioned products.

“We will deepen our focus on the international markets… We are launching a differently positioned product and revamped the logistics system to distribute them wider an deeper,” Sushil Goenka, MD, Emami was quoted by PTI as saying.

He said the FMCG major would continue to strengthen the promoter-professional framework.

“While the promoters help chart out a strategic direction, the professional will address day-to-day operations,” Goenka was further quoted by PTI as saying.

Emami said it is optimistic on the outlook for 2019 20.

“With trade channels regaining vitality in the wake o GST implementation, the global trade scenario showing improvement… the company was poised to capitalise in th current fiscal,” it said in the report.

The company is keen grow revenues from key global markets and expects to capitalise on the Sri Lankan market through a manufacturing facility, Emami said.

“The company’s key markets include the Middle East an North Africa, SAARC, CIS and the EU nations,” the annual report added.