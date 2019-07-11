Home Beauty & Wellness Amazon broadens beauty store, signs exclusive deal to sell Lady Gaga’s cosmetics...

Amazon broadens beauty store, signs exclusive deal to sell Lady Gaga’s cosmetics line

Oscar-winning songwriter will launch her cosmetics brand, , exclusively for sale on . Haus Laboratories will become the first major cosmetics brand to be launched by the online retail giant.

Lady Gaga's Haus Laboratories is being backed by Lightspeed Ventures Partners, whose other investments include Goop, the "modern lifestyle brand" site owned by actress Gwyneth Paltrow

The brand will be launched in September for shoppers in nearly a dozen countries, including the United States, Germany and Japan, Amazon said. The exclusive deal gives Lady Gaga’s first business venture a global reach from the outset.

Pre-orders for Haus Laboratories begin on July 15, which coincides with Amazon .

The move, according to news agency Reuters, underscores how the world’s biggest online retailer is increasing competition with traditional cosmetics sellers like Ulta Beauty and Sephora-parent LVMH, which recently launched a beauty brand by singer Rihanna.

Lady Gaga, who shared an Academy Award this year for the original song “Shallow,” said Amazon was the right partner because it embraced her message of self-acceptance. In recent years, new beauty lines have chosen to bypass traditional bricks and mortar stores by launching online, including Kylie Cosmetics, the range owned and run by Kylie Jenner that has helped make her a billionaire.

Amazon’s push into cosmetics includes a private label skin care brand called Belei.

