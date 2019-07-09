Sunny Leone launches her innerwear brand ‘Infamous by Startstruck’

Popular Bollywood celebrity turned serial entrepreneur, Sunny Leone has launched her very own innerwear brand ‘Infamous by Starstruck’. Bradford License India has been appointed as the brand’s official licensing agent.

Post her successful foray into the cosmetic industry, Leone now enters a US$ 262 billion global licensing and merchandising industry by launching this brand in the innerwear category.

Speaking on the launch, Leone said, “I’m really excited to launch Infamous by Starstruck at ILE 2019 which has offered us a platform to promote the brand in retail fraternity and find right licensing partner with huge retail muscle to take the brand forward in the global landscape. Infamous is for all kinds of women from all around the world.”