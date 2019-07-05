Junction Mall: A millennial FEC hotspot in Durgapur

Entertainment and customer services are slowly but significantly becoming the in trends not just in Tier I and metro malls but in Tier II malls as well. Junction Mall, Durgapur is one such destination which is gaining popularity among Millennials due to its vibrant FEC segment. The mall is constantly evolving, never failing to surprise its customers.

Mall management recently introduced brands like Jawed Habib, Lenskart.com, People and Trends. Focusing on the FEC segment, Junction mall has used décor, events and activities in accordance with latest trends to woo customers and make the mall one of the city’s hotspots for Millennials and Gen Zers in Durgapur.

Constant upgradation is important to stay abreast of new formats available in the market. At Junction Mall, our dedicated management team is always on the go, in search of available entertainment options. As per the present scenario, we try to engage more customers via interactive programs and participativedigital promotions,” says Arijit Chatterjee, COO, Junction Mall.

Key Entertainment Highlights

Junction Mall is equipped with triple Audi, 3D enabled Cineplex, Bioscope, along with a‘Game zone’ featuring 30+ varieties of games and adding. There is a kids toy train, Robo rides, Segway, pool game, London bus, kids electric cars rides and many more fun games and activities.

The Food Junction – the food court – has a good collection of delicious cuisines to ensure that the mall meets the gastronomical expectations and demands of customers and serves them well.

Physical Experience & Personalisation

“The shopping mall experience today widens the perspectives of customers, that doesn’t conclude with just shopping or food. Junction Mall provides its customers with bigger and better experiences aligned with shopping, entertainment, an adda (venture to hangout) and food – the four parameters for achieving an enriched response and consumer satisfaction.

Durgapur being a Tier II city, it covers a vast geographical area where we get potential customers from a wide 100+ km radius.

The customer can spend quality time here. At Junction, we offer Bioscope (movie), kids play zone, gaming zone, renowned national and international brands, quick service restaurants for fi ne dining, a mesmerising ambiance and lots more for customers to spend long hours in,” says Chatterjee.

Revenue and FEC Expansion

Junction Mall generates approximately 4-5 lakhs revenue per month from all of its rides. “From our past experiences and learning, we have observed that FECs attract more crowds than fashion in Tier II cities. Here, customers seek hassle-free destinations where shopping itself becomes a pleasure and entertainment for their kids.

As far as FEC expansion is concerned, we always welcome brands for customer to avail services beyond expectation, although, Junction Mall is well equipped with its own gaming zone featuring 30+ fun games and consoles, ” says Chatterjee.

FEC Contribution

“Today, people are so fond of new trends and want to live and experience it at any cost. As a result, they seek malls and other places to spend hours that offer them FECs. Shopping malls have remained as a spot to not only do shopping but spend quality time with your loved once catching more customers who enjoy a good ambience, watch a movie, etc. In short, the number of footfalls has increased tremendously,” concludes Chatterjee.