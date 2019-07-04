M3M Urbana: A state-of-the-art retail real estate masterpiece

M3M Urbana is one of the biggest commercial developments (17 acres) in the heart of Gurugram (Delhi-NCR) with an enviable retail mix of anchor and vanilla brands, a 7-screen multiplex, kids entertainment area, café, restaurants, food court, offices, hotel and servicedapartments.

“Urbana is to be developed in two phases. Phase I consists of retail and office spaces of around 0.8 million sq.ft. and the Phase II will also have approximately 1 million sq. ft. of developed retail space, which will be delivered by the third quarter in 2019. It is a customer-centric retail hub which promotes walk to work culture,” says Goutam Karmakar, President- Leasing Commercial, Retail & Residential, M3M.

Location Strategy

Located in Sector 67 Gurugram, M3M Urbana caters to the need of over 3 lakh people within a 3km radius. There are various multinational company offices located around M3M, making sure the catchment is classy and gives M3M the opportunity to attract the cream of the crowd.

USP: What Makes M3M Different

M3M Urbana is designed by RSP Architect, Singapore. “It is one of the best high street shopping centres in India. It has 500m front façade, terrace restaurants, walking alleys with sitting points for a perfect family outing. The project is inspired by a California-like design with a permanently finished façade; restaurants and sky-bridge connecting retail blocks. It is equipped with features like common area misting, water body/fountains, invisible sound system and heat resistant glasses to name a few. We have tried to incorporate all ingredients to ensure it is an engaging destination,” explains Karmakar.

Each Block of the M3M Urbana has distinctive frontage giving brands good branding spaces, easy accessibility to the complex with elevators, escalators, multiple entry/exit points, sufficient and hassle free parking space within the premises. Reliance and PVR are anchor stores. More stores and brands in the same location are also in the final stages of opening. In terms of vanilla stores, M3M is creating a mix of all premium and midsize brands on the campus.

Food For All: A FoodHall

The three food courts are spread over approximately 60,000 sq. ft. giving the luxury of 50+ food outlets all under one roof.“We have a FoodHall, not just a food court. It will give a thematic experience accompanied with cuisines of different states of India and the world. We will be hosting food festivals themes like fusion cuisines, food retail etc,” stated Karmakar.

The FEC Factor

M3M Urbana has a 7 screen PVR multiplex including 2 gold class, along with‘Kids Club House’with brands like the Funky Kingdom and Let’s Play at Urbana Premium. The mix has been created to ensure that it provides something to each and every consumer. M3M is in the final stage of completion and shall be launched in the third quarter in 2019.