Home Retail Flipkart co-founder sells part stake to Walmart for Rs 531 cr

    , the Co-founder of India’s leading e-tailer , sold around 54 lakh of his equity shares valued at US $76 million (Rs 531 crore) to world’s retail giant ’s Luxembourg entity FIT Holdings SARL, business intelligence platform Paper.vc said on Monday.

    “Walmart increased its equity holding in Flipkart by buying 5,39,912 shares of its erstwhile co-founder Binny Bansal for US $76 million through its Luxembourg-based entity FIT Holdings SARL,” said the Chennai-based Paper.vc in an e-mail to IANS.

