A B2B platform based on the e-commerce model, Achhacart collaborated with the Japanese variety store chain, Miniso, to introduce its goods on the internet.

In the world of B2C e-commerce models, Ronal Gao has created one of its kind B2B platform. Achhacart, at its launch, declared its partnership with Miniso, to enable the Japanese giant to expand its brick-and-mortar business across the world wide web.

Siddharth Venkatraman, CEO, Achhacart, said, “Our business proposition is to create an ease for Indian resellers to get hands-on quality products without spending hours in the traditional market. Achhacart will provide an edge to the business owners in choosing from a wide variety of products to resell, and for facilitating our buyers, we will be leveraging our strong supplier network.”

“We have collaborated with Miniso to create a channel for Indian customers to shop for its extensive range in the convenience of their homes or offices. It is the first time for Miniso to introduce its product range on the internet and we expect nothing, but a huge response from the Indian market,” he further added.

Tyrone Li, India Head– Miniso, said,” The strategical collaboration with Achhacart is our first move towards the e-commerce model and our hopes are high, considering the love Indian customers have shown across all the Miniso stores. With Achhacart, we look forward to expand our reach to Tier II and III cities as well, delivering our quality products across the sub-continent.”

Achhacart, with Miniso, aims to bridge the gap of unavailability of products by linking resellers to a vast range of products to purchase and introduce in the Indian market.