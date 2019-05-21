adidas India appoints Neelendra Singh as GM

Sportswear major adidas India Monday announced appointment of Neelendra Singh as the General Manager of the company.

Singh will succeed Dave Thomas, the company said in a statement.

“Neelendra will fill the position effective of May 20, 2019, reporting to Thomas, managing director of emerging markets,” adidas said in a statement.

Singh has been with adidas for over 14 years, most recently as Senior Vice-President of Global DTC and Franchise.

Thomas has moved to a new role as adidas’ Managing Director of emerging markets effective April 1, reporting to Roland Auschel board member responsible for global sales.