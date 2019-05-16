Walmart announces free next day delivery on 200k+ items

Walmart has introduced free next day delivery on a wide range of general merchandise from Walmart.com, without a membership fee, to complement the same-day grocery delivery.

NextDay delivery will be available first to Walmart.com customers in Phoenix and Las Vegas, and will expand to Southern California in the coming days.

It will roll out gradually over the coming months, with a plan to reach approximately 75 percent of the U.S. population this year, which includes 40 of the top 50 major U.S. metro areas.

Walmart’s NextDay delivery offers a stand-alone, curated shopping experience where customers can browse up to 220,000 of the items most frequently purchased, ranging from diapers and laundry detergent to toys and electronics, with more assortment to be added. It is available on eligible orders of US$ 35 or more, with the specific assortment varying by customer location.

Here’s how NextDay delivery works:

– A customer visits Walmart.com and toggles into the NextDay delivery experience to view items that are eligible for free NextDay delivery.

– After adding items to their cart, the customer proceeds to checkout. Everything in the cart must be eligible for NextDay delivery to qualify. Cut-off times vary by location.

NextDay delivery is a great complement to the same-day Grocery Pickup and Delivery options, and free two-day shipping on millions of items. With the combination of these choices, the brand is making every day easier for busy families. And, with 90 percent of Americans living within 10 miles of a Walmart store, the brand is well positioned to offer even faster delivery to customers in the future.

Walmart started with same-day pickup in the stores in 2011 and began offering two-day free shipping two years ago with no membership fee. But, the most exciting development has been the creation of Grocery Pickup and Delivery. The brand is on track to offer Grocery Pickup from 3,100 stores and same-day Grocery Delivery from 1,600 stores by year-end, which will provide coverage to approximately 80 percent and 50 percent of the U.S. population, respectively. This has been a game-changer for busy families.