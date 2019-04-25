Stakeholders Share: Top Innovations in Skin Care

According to a report by Business Wire, the Indian skin care market stood at $1.6 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9 percent to reach $2.7 billion by 2023, on the back of rising disposable income, increasing demand for skin care products across all age groups, especially the young, and growing awareness among consumers about various skin care products.

Nitin Passi, Joint MD, Lotus Herbals

Exotic and organic ingredients are used so that performing products are available in the market.

Distribution channels have improved so that their reach and availability goes up.

Dr Blossom Kochhar, Chairperson, Blossom Kochhar Group Of Companies

Customised and personalised skin care products.

An increase in male personal care and gender neutral skin care

Vineet Kapur, Founder & Owner, O3plus

The Oxyjet spray from O3plus is used to apply products. Since it keeps contamination at bay, it is a big innovation in the skin care industry.

Serums, which are full of ingredients, help the skin retain its moisture.

Ampoules that contain potent concentrations of a select ingredient help one achieve a specific function, have been on the high rise.

Irfan Memon, Director, Olivia

Customised cosmetics: It is estimated by experts that close to 94% women are using the wrong shade of foundation, and hence customised products in this category, have exploded in popularity. A few renowned make-up brands have adopted a tool to offer tailor-made foundations.

Dr Vinu Kriplani, Cosmetologist & Proprietor, Derma Esthetic Academy

Serums: They show positive and visible results within a week of application.

Kapil Singh Puri & Raman Puri, Directors, Osadhi Skin Products

Changing textures: A product that change in texture after application are gaining momentum. For example, a gel that becomes a cream.

Natural ingredients: Off late marine ingredients are gaining popularity as they are natural and beneficial for both skin and hair.

Greenify your skin care routine: Customers are aware and looking for natural ingredients that support green and anti-pollution movements.

Varun Mitra, CEO & Joint Director, SkinOn Professional

Technological advancement in face masks: Face masks have always been an important product in skin care. Currently, there are different variations like the rubber mask, dry sheet mask and clay mask. The latest trend is the 3D PDT (Photodynamic Theraphy) mask based on the Long Level Laser Technology. It is the most innovative product in the mask category and the trend seems to be growing.

Trending ingredients in skin care: Formulations that contain natural active ingredients such as, Spirulina, Seaweed, Bakuchiol, which is a plant derived form of retinol, and Blue Algae, are sought after ingredients.

Customisation: It is a priority for the new brands entering the skin care market. Since every human skin is different, the problems they encounter are different, too. Hence, the prime responsibility would be to provide as per individual skin needs.

Gunjan Jain, National Education Manager, Cheryl’s Cosmeceuticals

Treatments that give targeted solutions to skin problems.

Use of advanced technology like Photo Therapy.

Masks.

Serums.

Eric-John Bourgeois, CEO, Gilbert Jain Laboratory

Seaweed selection and harvesting with respect to marine biodiversity.

Extraction and optimisation of Seaweed powder.

Athar Aftab, Partner, Moon Star, Izuk Impex

Charcoal-based face masks, face scrubs and face packs.

Koeli Sengupta & Kakoli Sengupta, Founders, Glitz & Glamour Salon