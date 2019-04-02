Zomato enters 17 new cities, eyes 500 towns by Sept

Food ordering app Zomato on Monday announced its expansion in 17 new cities in India, taking the total to 213 cities.

The new cities are Bulandshahr, Shahjahanpur, Solan, Palwal, Rewari, Machilipatnam, Nandyal, Bhimavaram, Ongole, Srikakulam, Kadapa, Kottayam, Kollam, Khanna, Gurdaspur, Ambur and Deoghar.

“We have been adding almost one city to our portfolio every day since December 2018. Our next target is to deliver food across 500 cities in India by the end of September 2019,” Mohit Gupta, CEO, Food Delivery, Zomato, said in a statement.

Zomato has around 1.8 lakh delivery partners in the country.

“Emerging cities are a major growth avenue for us and we expect them to constitute more than 50 per cent of total order volume by the end of the year,” said Deepinder Goyal, Founder and CEO, Zomato.

Zomato launched its online ordering and food delivery services in May 2015.

Globally, Zomato works with 1.4 million restaurants across 24 countries and serves more than 65 million users every month.