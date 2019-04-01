Rajat Mathur, Business Head, Script – Godrej & Boyce

As Script’s Business Head, Rajat Mathur has lead teams from front and plays a key role in the strategic and conceptual framework of the brand.

With an MBA in marketing management, he has over 18 years of experience working with large global conglomerates launching, expanding and sustaining businesses across verticals in the lifestyle fashion and accessory industry with expertise in retail business development and retail operations.

His passion for travel takes him to different corners of the world where not only meets interesting people with great ideas but is inspired by different styles of design and architecture – nuances he draws from when shaping strategies for brand Script.

With its first store launch in Bangalore, in December 2017, Script, India’s first premium aesthetic design-focused furniture brand, has launched a new store in Delhi with plans to expand to other parts of India soon.