Marks & Spencer expands its foothold pan-India

Marks & Spencer (M&S), the iconic British retailer has celebrated a major milestone – the opening of its 75th store in Chennai and a further store in Hyderabad. The brand also recently opened stores Delhi and Mumbai in Inorbit, Vashi and Ardee Mall, Gurgaon adding to the count.

The new stores showcase the best of Marks & Spencer’s quality clothing across womenswear, menswear, kidswear, lingerie and beauty from the brand’s latest collection.

The latest openings mean M&S today has 76 stores across 32 cities and is expanding its presence. M&S has already opened six stores in the last 48 days, alongside an increasing presence in online marketplaces.

Alongside opening stores, M&S’s latest efforts in India also include a new campaign with a deep understanding of the evolving Indian customer.

Last month, Marks & Spencer launched its first India only marketing campaign ‘Rethink’ to continue to remain relevant to the market and offer bespoke services to their customers. With Rethink M&S offers expert style advice and aims to become the ideal fashion partner to help Indian customers rethink their style and overcome their style dilemmas. There is also a presence of in-store stylists in select stores to guide consumers to break fashion boundaries and bring more versatility to the wardrobe.

At the heart of M&S’ clothing offer is exceptional quality and versatile style teamed with the latest international trends and fashion. All Marks & Spencer collections are designed and developed by a team of skilled international in-house designers based in London.

James Munson, MD, Marks & Spencer India said: “M&S stands for great quality products at affordable prices and we are really excited to be reaching the landmark of our 75th store opening, as well as continuing to improve the online experience for our customers. It’s been an exciting few months – from our store openings to our first India only marketing campaign. As we grow, we will continue to offer versatile products, style guidance and aim to become a trusted partner in fashion to our customers.”