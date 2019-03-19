Mumbai-based restobar Hitchki opens in Dubai

Ever since Hitchki first opened its doors in Mumbai in July 2017, it has created a stir. With its refreshing menu, unmatched service, astounding music, affordable pricing and sincere hospitality, Hitchki has warmed the hearts of thousands. On March 15, 2019, Mumbai’s most beloved restobar opens doors at the tony Grand Millennium Hotel, Al Barsha.

In India, a person is said to get Hitchki (hiccups) when someone is thinking of them. The thought itself fills you up with warmth, and it is this precise feeling that is the central theme of everything at Hitchki. The menu, presentation, uniform and accessories are all inspired from a deep sense of childhood nostalgia when everything was a dream. The food is a fusion of India’s multitude of local cultures and cuisines, and also influenced by the favourite international picks.

In just under 2 years, Hitchki has opened 4 outlets in Mumbai’s most prime locations – Powai, Bandra Kurla Complex, Thane and Ghatkopar. The lip-smacking food, served at extremely pocket-friendly prices, has made Hitchki the runaway success that it is.

Hitchki is as popular for its ambience, music and service as it is for the cuisine. Its large, spacious interiors are splattered with colours of nostalgia – film posters, utensils and quotes that bring back happy memories of childhood. Hitchki’s Bollywood Nights, held every Friday, are said to be one of Mumbai’s most in-demand weekend parties. Other special events, like Ladies Night, and specially curated day menus keep Hitchki an all-day, all-week go-to for great food, music and R&R.

Arjun Raj Kher, Brand Head, Hitchki said, “Dubai is the cultural melting pot of the world. Nostalgia, love and great food know no boundaries, which is why we knew that we had to come soon to Dubai. It shares Mumbai’s pace, multi-culturalism and passion for cuisine. Our resounding success in Mumbai, where 4 outlets run packed to capacity all day long, gives us the confidence that Dubai will take to Hitchki as well as Mumbai did.”