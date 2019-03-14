Faasos parent Rebel Foods raises Rs 110 crore from existing investors

Rebel Foods, which operates internet kitchen brand Faasos, has raised Rs 110.66 crore in fresh funding from existing investors, including Lightbox Ventures II, Lightbox Expansion Fund and Sequoia Capital India Trust.

Rebel Foods Pvt Ltd has issued a total of 2,388 Series D1 compulsory convertible cumulative preference shares of face value of Rs 1,000 each, as part of the financing round.

Founded by Jaydeep Barman and Kallol Banerjee, Faasos is a multi-brand cloud kitchen operator which sells its products via food delivery companies like Swiggy and Zomato as well as independently through its app.

The company, which went for rebranding in 2018, has brands like Faasos, Behrouz Biryani, Oven Story, Sweet Truth, Mandarin Oak and a host of other brands in its kitty. It operates across more than 1,500 locations in India.