Parle aims Rs 100-150 cr turnover from Nurtricrunch in 2 yrs

Biscuits maker Parle Products Pvt Ltd is eyeing up to Rs 150 crore turnover from its newly launched brand ‘Nutricrunch’ for health conscious customers in the next 18-24 months.

According to a PTI report: The company has re-entered healthy biscuits space with Nutricrunch range after it exited the category six months ago and discontinued its brand Simply Good.

“We are looking at a Rs 100-150 crore turnover from Nutricrunch range in 1.5-2 years. Health-based biscuits category is growing at fast pace. We have re-entered the category with focus and are offering products targeted at specific customer requirements,” Mayank Shah, Category Head, Parle Products told PTI.

Shah said the new brand is available across India but mostly in urban cities.

With Nutricrunch, Shah said the company plans to offer consumers a healthy snack that is not just high in fibre but also aids multiple lifestyle issues prevalent in today’s fast-paced world like weight management, sugar control, cholesterol management and nutrient deficiency.

“We are focused on targeting consumers who consciously opt for healthy offerings and not those who buy a brand due to discounts,” he was further quoted by PTI as saying.

Shah said the industry size of the health biscuit and cookies category is about Rs 1,000 crore and has been growing at about 15 per cent per year.

Nutricrunch range of products includes digestive biscuits, honey and oats cookies, digestive Marie and lite cracker.

Last year, Parle Products, a privately held company, had said it is aiming to double its turnover and cross Rs 20,000 crore by 2023-24.