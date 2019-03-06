fabindia to enhance customer experience with the launch of Fabfamily – a unique loyalty program

fabindia has rolled out its first-ever loyalty program, Fabfamily. A five-tier program, this presents a membership based program with unique experiences for the company’s expanding customer base.

Launched simultaneously across online and brick-and-mortar stores, the loyalty program allows aggregation and redemption of points across all Fabindia stores. Besides giving customers the opportunity to earn and accumulate points against their shopping spends, feedback and referrals, the Fabfamily loyalty program extends to offer curated experiences, such as a vacation in an inspired environment, a fabulous meal at a handpicked restaurant, an adventurous trail in the outdoors, or a discovery trip into a unique artisanal cluster.

Talking about this initiative, Viney Singh, Managing Director, fabindia, stated, “Fabfamily is unlike any loyalty program in the retail space. Our customers can not only make their future purchases attractive by redeeming points, but can also choose from a host of special, curated experiences which we will bring in conjunction with our select partners.”

He further added, “We want to make our relationship with our customers more delightful. We are confident that the Fabfamily program will strengthen our connect and engagement with our customers across the country and provide real value.”

Fabfamily features five tiers: Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum and Noir. Benefits of this customer focused program include shopping from home exclusive previews, shopping by appointment, an extended exchange period, and a dedicated relationship manager.

fabindia has also launched a new website www.fabfamily.fabindia.com for customers to enrol and engage with the program. Depending on the tier customers are enrolled in, they can earn between 1-7 percent reward points for every Rs 100 spent, making it one of the most generous programs in the country.