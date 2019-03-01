Pepe Jeans London announces Dua Lipa as global brand ambassador

Pepe Jeans, the iconic British denim brand has entered into a new partnership with Dua Lipa, one of the most successful musical artists and style icons of her generation. Following in the footsteps of fashion icons and Hollywood stars, she takes on her new role by starring in the Spring/Summer 2019 campaign for Pepe Jeans.

At 23, she has taken the music world by storm and become a fashion icon for her millions of fans. After releasing her self-titled debut album ‘Dua Lipa’ in 2017, she made history when nominated for five categories at the 2018 Brit Awards – the first female artist to do so.

This year, the singer and songwriter won two Grammys for ‘Best New Artist’ and ‘Best Dance Recording’ with Silk City for their massive hit ‘Electricity’ at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards and the award for ‘Best British Single’ for her track ‘One Kiss’, with Calvin Harris at the Brit Awards.

Dua Lipa and Pepe Jeans are a perfect fit in more ways than one. Both were born in London and have become symbols of the idiosyncratic British style. The popular songstress takes on her new role starring in the Spring/ Summer 2019 campaign for Pepe Jeans, photographed by David Sims (who began his career photographing musical icons including David Bowie, Nirvana, Bjork and Courtney Love).