Clarks appoints Giorgio Presca Chief Executive Officer

Clarks, the global casual footwear brand, has announced the appointment of Giorgio Presca as Chief Executive Officer. Presca will be responsible for all operational, financial and commercial aspects of the business and will lead the Clarks strategy with the Executive Committee. He will join the company during March 2019.

Giorgio Presca, born in Trieste, Italy, has more than 20 years of experience in managing and developing global premium brands, particularly in the footwear and apparel industries, working across listed, private-equity-owned, family-run, and founder-led businesses.

His most recent position was CEO at Golden Goose Deluxe Brand, where he led the operating transformation, rapid growth and global expansion of the business.

Between 2012 and 2016 he was CEO at Geox where he executed a brand and company turnaround and returned the business to profitable growth. Previously, Giorgio built his track record in senior leadership positions in Diesel, VF Corporation Jeanswear International division, Citizens of Humanity, Levi Strauss & Co. and Lotto.

Commenting on the appointment Tom O’Neill, Chairman, said: “I am pleased to welcome Giorgio to Clarks as our new CEO. He brings a wealth of experience including a deep understanding of the footwear market. He will work together with interim CEO Stella David to ensure a smooth transition over the coming weeks, after which Stella will return to her previous role as non-executive director. I would like to thank Stella for stepping in as interim CEO at a challenging time for Clarks and for her tireless and engaging leadership in the role.”

Giorgio Presca added: “I cannot wait to join an iconic and historic brand like Clarks and work closely with the Board, the Executive Committee, its 13,000 people and operating partners across the world. Clarks faces the challenges of today’s competitive markets, changing distribution channels and the need to adapt to a rapidly evolving consumer environment but has the competences and assets to return to sustainable growth and profitability in the course of the next few years.”