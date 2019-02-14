Kaya Limited and Marico gets into a licensing arrangement

Kaya Limited has signed a licensing agreement with Marico to launch a new skincare brand – Kaya Youth that will be aimed at the younger consumers. As a part of the deal, Marico will pay royalty to Kaya, a separate listed entity.

Rajiv Nair, CEO, Kaya Group said, “We have used our dermatological expertise and worked with the Marico team to develop a range of skincare called Kaya Youth. Kaya is a highly penetrated and established brand and has a very high understanding of India’s skin and hair care needs. Marico has leveraged this strength and licensed this brand from Kaya and plans to give a massive fillip to its soon to be launched skincare products.”

With over 15 years of expertise and presence in 26 cities , Kaya Limited also retails its product line through 400 points of sales and through ecommerce. More than 50 percent of Kaya Clinic’s product retail comes from channels outside the clinic. The Kaya product range includes more than 70 SKUs in skin and hair care.

Kaya Clinic saw its latest brand revamp last year with their Greater Kailash Clinic in New Delhi followed by Jaipur in January 2019. Kaya, whose clientele mainly includes high net worth individuals (HNIs) in 26 cities, wants to break away from its image of being just a skin treatment centre to appeal to relatively younger set of customers.

Kaya Clinic has introduced a range of hair-care treatments and transplants. Kaya has also launched an all-natural range, ‘Derma Naturals’, and has sheet masks and lip balms in this range.

With a huge presence in the Middle East, Kaya Clinic has recently launched its new clinic in Dubai, at one of the emirate’s buzzing hot spots – the JBR Walk. With the new premium location, Kaya aims to cater to its growing client base residing around JBR, JLT, Marina and the Palm. This clinic offers the entire spectrum of services that Kaya Skin Clinic is renowned for.