Skechers surpasses 3,000-store milestone worldwide

Skechers USA, Inc, a global footwear leader, announced that the company has surpassed 3,000 Skechers retail stores worldwide with the opening of a store in Shenyang, China – now the brand’s largest. The latest milestone reflects the growing Omnichannel presence of the brand as the company continues to expand its retail, sales and logistic infrastructure to meet the global market’s growing demands for Skechers footwear.

At more than 32,000 sq.ft., the Skechers superstore in Shenyang joins a network of similar superstores in North America designed to showcase the brand’s diverse footwear styles for men, women and children with dedicated shop-in-shops for its collections, Skechers kids entertainment zones, and areas devoted to the brand’s growing line of apparel and accessories.

“Skechers is a brand for the world,” said Michael Greenberg, President of Skechers. “Our product is stylish, affordable, comfortable for every age – and it’s resonating with billions of consumers, thanks to our retail presence and growing investment in areas like China. We sell in more than 170 countries through our extensive network of distributors and joint ventures, and we have many more opportunities to build our retail store business even further and expand our global presence for years to come.”

A living catalog for consumers, Skechers stores are a customer experience showcasing an unparalleled offering of Skechers product outside of the company’s e-commerce solutions. Its stores are prominent brand-, marketing- and sales-drivers – stylized in the company’s iconic steel and blue décor, designed with the latest point-of-sale technologies, and inviting shoppers to explore the world of Skechers.

Since opening its 1,000th store in 2014, the company’s retail store presence has accelerated to reflect its business’ international growth – surpassing 2,000 stores in 2016 and reaching its newest milestone with the company’s 3,000th destination opening in China. With a population of more than 1.4 billion, China has the largest number of Skechers retail stores at 941, followed by the United States at 472, and India at 222.

To date, there are 690 company-owned stores, including two opened in the United States in the first quarter – with the remainder as third-party-owned international retail locations such as the recently-opened stores in China, Finland, India, Israel, Netherlands, Pakistan, Russia and Sri Lanka. The company plans to open 70 to 80 Skechers company-owned stores and another 500 additional third-party-owned stores in 2019.

Skechers’ retail locations now cover six continents – from high-profile concept stores at New York’s Times Square, Santa Monica Promenade, London’s Covent Garden, Madrid, Lima, Tokyo, Shanghai and hundreds of cities around the world, to superstores in Southern California, Las Vegas, Dallas and Calgary, Canada.