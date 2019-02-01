The Beer Café’s 40th outlet at Delhi’s Aerocity promises a customer experience like never before

The Beer Café, India’s largest alco-beverage chain, has opened its 40th outlet at Delhi’s Aerocity. Enhancing the beering experience for its patrons, this brand-new outlet is the only place in the city to offer a whopping 16 varieties of the fresh and delicious ale on tap.

With a food menu that perfectly complements the golden brew and an energetic and lively ambience that is a hallmark of the brand, The Beer Café is definitely the new must-visit spot for beer lovers in Delhi/NCR!

Aerocity is fast emerging as one of the most posh and upmarket locales in the Delhi-NCR region. Not only has it become the hub for some of the most vibrant F&B brands in the city, it is also a hotspot for a variety of lifestyle and cultural events. Further, its easy connectivity to the airport and other bustling locations in the city such as Gurgaon, Vasant Kunj and Dwarka made Aerocity the perfect choice for the newest The Beer Café in the capital.

The brand has been a pioneer of casual, inviting, neighborhood hangout spaces in India. The innovations in providing superior consumer experiences have played a key role in establishing its domain leadership in India.

With this 40th outlet that serves more beers on tap than any other bar or hangout space in the city, The Beer Café has elevated the benchmark for social drinking experiences in the city yet again!