Cremica Food Industries to open food park in Himachal’s Una

FMCG firm Cremica Food Industries Tuesday said it would start a food park in Una district of Himachal Pradesh next month, for which it has made an investment of over Rs 100 crore.

According to a PTI report: The food park is spread across 55 acre and has been developed as one of the finest food processing infrastructure facilities, said a top official of the company.

“We are starting a food park in Una in February and it has come up at an investment of over Rs 100 crore. It will make a major difference to the area,” Akshay Bector, Chairman and Managing Director, Cremica Food Industries Ltd told PTI.

The core facility that is coming there is a fruit and vegetable processing line with a capacity of up to 40 tonne per hour, he added.

“Food park will provide world-class infrastructure and technology to the enterprises engaged in the food processing industry,” Bector was further quoted by PTI as saying.

It will have abundant water supply, large refrigeration area, reliable power supply and warehouses, among others, he added.

When asked about the growth of the company, Bector told PTI: “We have been growing at a consolidated rate of 20 percent while our branded sales are growing at a rate of 27 percent.”

The company currently holds the pole position in the mayonnaise market and has a significant presence in ketchup market, he added.