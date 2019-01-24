Amazon introduces self-driving delivery robot, Scout

Amazon has introduced self-driving delivery service dubbed Scout – an all-electric self-driving vehicle that will maneuver across sidewalks in order to deliver purchased items to customers.

Scout is the size of a ‘small cooler’ and can roll along sidewalks, delivering packages safely to a customer’s doorstep. The device is currently operating in Snohomish County, Washington, the company announced Wednesday.

“The devices will autonomously follow their delivery route but will initially be accompanied by an Amazon employee,” Amazon said in a statement. “We developed Amazon Scout at our research and development lab in Seattle, ensuring the devices can safely and efficiently navigate around pets, pedestrians and anything else in their path.”

Customers in Snohomish County can order just as they normally would and their Amazon packages will be delivered either by one of our trusted partner carriers or by Amazon Scout.

According to the release, Amazon is starting with six Amazon Scout devices, delivering packages Monday through Friday, during daylight hours.