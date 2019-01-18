Reliance Retail to enter e-commerce to take on Amazon, Flipkart

Reliance Industries Ltd Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani said group companies Reliance Retail and Reliance Jio Infocomm would jointly launch a new e-commerce platform in the country.

Speaking at the Vibrant Gujarat Summit, Ambani revealed that Gujarat would be the first state where the new e-commerce platform would be launched. The project would empower 12 lakh shopkeepers in Gujarat.

Mukesh Ambani intends to take on the world’s largest retailers like Amazon and Flipkart by combining his Jio telecom service, mobile devices and a vast physical retail network.

Ambani has been gradually revealing details of his plans in e-commerce. In July, he said his platform would use augmented reality, holographs and virtual reality to create an “immersive shopping experience.”