Jitin Munjal, former Dupont director launches natural food startup, Jus’ Amazin

Eyeing the burgeoning US$ 100 billion global natural foods and drinks industry, Jitin Munjal, former Global Director for Sales and Marketing at DuPont has announced his natural nutrition food and beverage venture, Jus’ Amazin Foods and Beverages Pvt. Ltd.

Co-founded with his wife, Shilpa Mogilishetty, Jus’ Amazin started in the kitchen, as the couple were developing nutritiously rich natural food products that are delicious, for their son, who is allergic to dairy and soy products. After a lot of R&D, the kitchen experiment has now grown (over the last few months), to be present in 75 retail stores, and 20 e-commerce sites, pan-India.

Speaking on the venture, Jitin Munjal, Co-founder and CEO of Jus’ Amazin said, “Most packaged food is highly processed, packed with chemicals and low in nutrition, and as consumer awareness about the ill-effects of chemicals in food is growing, they are demanding foods that are natural, nutritious and delicious. While trying to find dairy and soy free foods for our son, we realized how underserved the natural and nutritious food market is in India. Jus Amazin caters to the health and nutrition conscious consumer with natural wholesome foods, which are both delicious and nutritious.”

Jitin Munjal is a seasoned professional and entrepreneur with more than 20 years of rich experience in Business Management, Marketing, Sales & Distribution, Product Development and in leading global and regional teams. Jitin has received his education from premier institutes such as Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad, London School of Economics and Political Science, and has worked with blue chip companies such as P&G, Tata Group (as part of the prestigious TAS), Castrol & DuPont. In his last corporate role, Jitin was heading global marketing and sales excellence at DuPont, a leading multinational corporation with interested in varied industries. Shilpa Mogilishetty holds a Masters in Anthropology from the University of Sussex and has worked across the corporate and social sectors, in the areas of Market Research, Media Planning and Change Management.

Jus’ Amazin’s current product range includes 100 percent natural, gluten free, soy free, dairy free and plant based foods such as nut and seed butters/ spreads (almond butter, organic peanut butter, seed butter and cashew butter). The products are currently available both online at leading e-commerce websites and also in retail stores in Bangalore, Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad and Goa. Leading brands such as Foodhall, Spar, BigBasket, Namdhari’s, Modern Bazaar, Loyal World, Amazon, HealthifyMe, FirstCry, HealthKart, Qtrove, The Gourmet Box, among others have partnered with the company.