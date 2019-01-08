Weaves: Texvalley in association with CII organises South India’s Premier Textile Fair 2018

Weaves, a four-day flagship event was conducted at Texvalley, Erode from December 5-8, 2018. The list of participants included 204 manufacturers, 1,200 buyers and over 7,000 delegates from all over India and abroad.

As this was a premier textile fair-cum-seminar, the key textile topics were wonderfully delivered to the audience by the eminent speakers. They had shared their knowledge and experience through the interactive sessions, which were highly informative. Further, to honour the titans of textile industry in Tamil Nadu, ‘TITANS OF TAMIL NADU TEXTILES’ – a coffee table book was released. The event was followed by a grand Fashion Show.

Products of all textile sectors including Greige Fabrics, Processed & Finished, Ethnic Wear and Knitted Fabric, Handloom/ Khadi, Home Textiles, Accessories, Machineries and Yarn were displayed in the exhibition hall. Large number of local manufacturers, domestic brands, societies, weavers, traders, product suppliers and textile associations joined the rank of exhibitors.

Very interesting products were exhibited by 204 exhibitors from Erode, Karur, Chennimalai, Madurai, Varanasi, Bangalore, West Bengal, Kerala, Coimbatore, Salem, Tirupur and Namakkal. Exhibition hall was filled with business and friendly communication during the event. And ‘Weaves 2018’ has set a new benchmark as an important business expo for the buyers and manufactures of this region.

During the 4-day trade event, over 654 B2B meetings were taken place for connecting the local manufactures to the domestic and international buyers face to face, in the B2B pavilion which became extremely popular. This successful RBSM had a great business transaction worth over Rs 450 crore. Moreover, 29 MOU’s with educational institutions were signed in the presence of State Ministers to promote the collaboration among the rising talents from the colleges and connecting them with the regional manufactures for their design and product development requirements.

Foreign guests arriving to the exhibition from USA, Srilanka, Oman, South Africa, Dubai, Myanmar, Bangladesh and Russia showed their great interest in the promising textile products. The project relevance was confirmed by the exhibition visitors who came from all regions -18 cities and towns of the country. 90 percent of them were businessmen, distributors, exporters, overseas and domestic buyers, buying and liaison’s offices, large retailers, domestic brands and owners of companies and enterprises.

The highlight of the event is its high participation and effective collaboration. The exhibition exceeded the expectation of its participants. They were able to effectively present their products including understanding the market demands in changing circumstances and also to find new suppliers, traders and reliable business partners.

Local and domestic exhibitors highly appreciated business and professional competence of the event and confirmed the significance of the event for their business development and their desire to retain their positions on textile industry.

The flagship event aroused great interest of the professional community and brought positive sentiment to its participants and visitors.