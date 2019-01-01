Lulu Group opens Y Mall at Thrissur

Lulu Group Chairman and Managing Director, M.A. Yusuff Ali dedicated the newly-opened Rs 250 crore mall project – Y Mall to his home town on 29 December, 2018. M.A.Yusuff Ali’s

grandchild, Ayan Ali cut the ceremonial ribbon, officially inaugurating the mall.

Speaking at the inaugural event, M.A.Yusuff Ali said that the 2.5 lakh sq.ft Y Mall at Triprayar in the Thrissur district of Kerala and the 4.6 acres of land on which it has been constructed is his endowment towards worthy initiatives.

He declared that Y Mall will be under the ownership of the ‘Y Foundation’ and the profits from the mall will be contributed towards various charitable activities under the foundation, including assistance for the places of worship in the town, who will collectively receive Rs 19 lakhs every year from the profits of Y Mall.

This will be in addition to the various charity works under the Y Foundation, Y Mall will provide an incredible shopping, dining and entertainment experience for all the people in and around Triprayar. The Mall is within easy reach from Ernakulam, Calicut, Thrissur and almost all landmarks and prominent facilities.

The mall features Lulu Xpress Freshmarket, which houses everything from food and grocery, ready to eat food, mobile and electronics to home décor. Home to over 40 international, national and local brands in the categories – watches; footwear; men, women and kids fashion, lingerie and innerwear, denims and casuals, accessories, eyewear, mobile and electronics, books/gifts/toys; beauty and wellness; bags and more, the mall

has everything to satisfy a shopper’s needs.

Customers can visit Kerala’s first ToysRus store at Y Mall along with brands like 1946, Baby Care, Label M, My G, Jockey, Vismay, Wrangler, Sylcon, Lens and Frames, Arabian Souk, WCDI, Blackberrys Casuale, Ajmal Perfumes, La Femi, Blossom, American Tourister, Super 99 and Lulu Forex. Bank of Baroda and salon services are expected to commence within a month or two. Café Coffee Day is located on the ground floor of the mall and Chennai Ananda Bhavan on the second floor.

The 225 seater food court is a food lover’s paradise with brands like Baskin Robbins, ChicKing, Burger Hub, Fujian Express, Dosa Tawa, Tea Stop, Pulp Factory and Chak De serving a variety of cuisines including Chinese; North and South Indian; Burgers and

Fries, Arabic, Juices and ice creams.

Half of the third floor is dedicated to the entertainment zone by Sparkys, which hasinnumerousvideo games; bump-a-car; carousel rides; a soft play area and many more fun-filled rides. The mall has basement parking provision and spacious open parking area for more than 800 vehicles.

Equipped with prayer halls, feeding room, reserved parking spaces and washrooms for differently abled; special parking for pregnant women; bag, umbrella and helmet park zones;

ambulance, ATM, money exchange and more, Y Mall is a destination for travellers and localities alike.