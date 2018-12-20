Menswear turns green with z3 Relaxed Luxury

For the millennials, environmentalism is as big a concern as it is for all of us. ZODIAC is proud to announce that its casual wear brand Z3 Relaxed Luxury is manufactured in a completely eco–friendly process.

What makes Z3 Eco- Friendly?

Created with an eye on the environment and a heart that beats for Mother Earth, the brand is now setting a new benchmark in the industry by going green.

92 percent of water used in the manufacturing of the products is recycled. The heat from the same recycled water is then extracted for use in manufacturing thereby reducing the carbon footprint.

With the Zero Liquid Discharge process, the brand ensures that they do not pollute the environment with effluents.

The stylish Z3 eco-friendly range starts from Rs 2,299.