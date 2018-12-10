South African restaurant chain Barcelos to add 12 restaurants in India by FY’20

South African restaurant chain Barcelos is looking to add 12 more to its kitty in India by the end of 2019-20 as part of an expansion plan, a senior company official said. The company has one restaurant each in Delhi, Lucknow, Kolkata, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Chennai and two in Mumbai.

“We plan to add 12 more restaurants across the country by the end of next fiscal year,” Rohit Malhotra, Business Head India, Barcelos told PTI.

According to a PTI report: The new restaurants would be in Bengaluru, Pune, Goa, Chandigarh, Kochi, Puducherry, Mumbai, among others, he added. The company is also planning to rename all its big restaurants (area of 1,500 square feet or above) by March next year, Malhotra said.

Barcelos is also looking to open between 10 to 12 smaller outlets in food courts in the country. Such outlets will have area between 300-500 square feet, he added.

When asked about the business model Barcelos follows in India, Malhotra told PTI: “All the outlets are franchise owned. Barcelos works through franchise model in India.”

Regarding investments to expand Barcelos’ presence in the country, he said it will be mainly on research and development for menus, supply chain, marketing and training.

Barcelos started operations in 1993 in Pretoria in South Africa. The company is present in 22 countries, Malhotra said.