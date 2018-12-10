Home Big Grid Walmart India appoints Sameer Aggarwal as Chief Business Officer

Walmart India appoints Sameer Aggarwal as Chief Business Officer

India on Monday announced the appointment of as its Chief Business Officer with immediate effect.

The company said in a statement that its Chief Operating Officer has resigned “to pursue other opportunities outside Walmart India”.

Aggarwal is currently the Chief Strategy and Administrative Officer for the company.

“In this expanded role, Sameer, currently Chief Strategy and Administrative Officer, will now lead strategy, merchandising, cost analytics, e-commerce, technology, marketing and replenishment,” Walmart India said in a statement.

With this Aggarwal becomes the first Chief Business Officer of Walmart’s India operations and as per the statement he would continue to report to , President and CEO, Walmart India.

Meanwhile, Anuj Singh who was previously the Business Executive Officer of Nestle’s Food Services business in South Asia has joined Walmart India as the Head for Category Merchandising, it said, adding that Singh would report to the newly appointed Chief Business Officer Aggarwal.

