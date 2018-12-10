Walmart India appoints Sameer Aggarwal as Chief Business Officer

Walmart India on Monday announced the appointment of Sameer Aggarwal as its Chief Business Officer with immediate effect.

The company said in a statement that its Chief Operating Officer Devendra Chawla has resigned “to pursue other opportunities outside Walmart India”.

Aggarwal is currently the Chief Strategy and Administrative Officer for the company.

“In this expanded role, Sameer, currently Chief Strategy and Administrative Officer, will now lead strategy, merchandising, cost analytics, e-commerce, technology, marketing and replenishment,” Walmart India said in a statement.

With this Aggarwal becomes the first Chief Business Officer of Walmart’s India operations and as per the statement he would continue to report to Krish Iyer, President and CEO, Walmart India.

Meanwhile, Anuj Singh who was previously the Business Executive Officer of Nestle’s Food Services business in South Asia has joined Walmart India as the Head for Category Merchandising, it said, adding that Singh would report to the newly appointed Chief Business Officer Aggarwal.